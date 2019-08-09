1 in custody after shooting a police officer in Providence, RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - One suspect is in custody after shooting a police officer in Providence, Rhode Island on Friday.

The officer was hit in their bulletproof vest and is expected to be OK, officials say.

No additional information has been released on what led to the gunfire.

No additional information has been released on what led to the gunfire.

