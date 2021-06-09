MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - One person is in custody after a suspicious device was located in Manchester, New Hampshire on Wednesday.

The device was located in the area of the Cypress Center, according to Manchester police.

As a precaution, nearby buildings were evacuated and the bomb squad was called in.

State police cleared the device and there is no threat to the community, Manchester police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

The device found in the area of the Cypress Center this morning has been cleared by NHSP. There is no threat to the community. The investigation into this incident is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/2G6RFVflmm — Manchester NH Police (@mht_nh_police) June 9, 2021

A suspicious device was located in the area of the Cypress Center. As a precaution area buildings have been evacuated and the NHSP bomb squad will be responding to take a look at the device. One person is in custody. pic.twitter.com/VKyFgHFJNq — Manchester NH Police (@mht_nh_police) June 9, 2021

