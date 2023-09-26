BOSTON (WHDH) - A SWAT team was called to a report of a barricaded person in Boston overnight.

Heavily armed officers responded to a home on Seaver Street around 11:15 p.m., according to Boston police.

A suspect was later taken into custody. Their name has not been released.

The scene was cleared after about three hours.

No additional information was immediately available.

