NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - One person has been taking into police custody in connection with a crash in Nashua, New Hampshire on Sunday that left two people dead, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash at the intersection of Independence Drive and Daniel Webster Highway around 3 p.m. determined the crash involved a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle, according to Nashua police.

Two people were declared dead at the scene. Their names have not been released.

A third person was taken into custody.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to call Nashua police at 603-589-1665.

