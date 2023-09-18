NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - One person has been taking into police custody in connection with a crash in Nashua, New Hampshire on Sunday that left two people dead, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash at the intersection of Independence Drive and Daniel Webster Highway around 3 p.m. determined the crash involved a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle, according to Nashua police.

Two people were declared dead at the scene. Their names have not been released.

A third person was taken into custody.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to call Nashua police at 603-589-1665.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)