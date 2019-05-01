1 in custody in connection with Somerville bank robbery that triggered active shooter response

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - State police have taken one person into custody in connection with a bank robbery in Somerville that triggered an active shooter response.

Troopers responded to the area of College Avenue about 10:30 a.m. after an armed suspect reportedly robbed a bank and shot at responding Somerville police officers, according to state police.

State police say they have yet to confirm whether the suspect arrested was involved in the robbery or responsible for firing at police.

As the search for the gunman unfolded, residents were urged to avoid the area and report any suspicious activity.

The MBTA’s Davis Square Station remains closed.

Passengers are encouraged to use the Route 77 bus service, which stops along Massachusetts Avenue, to Porter.

In a post to Twitter, Arlington police asked the public to be on the lookout for a man caught on surveillance camera robbing Middlesex Federal Savings bank.

He is described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a medium build.

No additional information was immediately available.

Be on the lookout for armed robbery suspect, occurred this A.M. in @somervillema @ Middlesex Federal Savings. Officer shot at, missed. Suspect: 5’10” Hispanic male, med-heavy build, fled on foot. Contact Somerville PD w/ any info. Please share. #OfficerSafety #BOLO #ArlingtonMA pic.twitter.com/aSsMn0KMGi — Arlington, MA Police (@ArlingtonMAPD) May 1, 2019

Somerville PD and MSP have one person in custody, no confirmation yet as to ID or role in incident. Investigation ongoing as to specifics and whether another suspect involved. Units remain in operation. https://t.co/hQ3vxUdfzu — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 1, 2019

Somerville suspect is alleged to have shot at Somerville Police. Residents in area are urged to use caution, stay indoors if possible, and report any suspicious persons or activity. https://t.co/mLXaG8ShfN — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 1, 2019

Tufts Advisory: Police Activity near 1 College Ave (Davis Square) in Somerville. Please avoid the area. Emergency personnel responding. — Tufts Univ. Police (@TuftsPolice) May 1, 2019

DEVELOPING – Numerous MSP units enroute to #Somerville for report of active shooter in area of College Avenue. Suspect is alleged to have robbed a bank and is believed armed. More to follow when available. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 1, 2019

Davis Station closed due to police investigation. Passengers may board at Porter. — MBTA (@MBTA) May 1, 2019

