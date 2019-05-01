1 in custody in connection with Somerville bank robbery that triggered active shooter response

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - State police have taken one person into custody in connection with a bank robbery in Somerville that triggered an active shooter response.
Troopers responded to the area of College Avenue about 10:30 a.m. after an armed suspect reportedly robbed a bank and shot at responding Somerville police officers, according to state police.
State police say they have yet to confirm whether the suspect arrested was involved in the robbery or responsible for firing at police.
As the search for the gunman unfolded, residents were urged to avoid the area and report any suspicious activity.
The MBTA’s Davis Square Station remains closed.
Passengers are encouraged to use the Route 77 bus service, which stops along Massachusetts Avenue, to Porter.
In a post to Twitter, Arlington police asked the public to be on the lookout for a man caught on surveillance camera robbing Middlesex Federal Savings bank.
He is described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a medium build.
No additional information was immediately available.
This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest details.
