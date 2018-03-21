1 injured, 1 in custody after stabbing at Bunker Hill Community College

BOSTON (WHDH) - One person is in custody after a stabbing Wednesday afternoon at Boston’s Bunker Hill Community College left one person injured.
School officials say the stabbing happened around 3 p.m. in the B Building on the college campus.
The suspect reportedly fled the campus after the incident. The individual was tracked down by Massachusetts State Police shortly before 4:30 p.m.
The victim suffered minor injuries and has since been treated, according to officials.
The stabbing is under investigation. No additional details were immediately available.
This is a developing story; stay with 7News for more information as it becomes available.
