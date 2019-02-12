1 injured, 9 displaced after 5-alarm Roxbury blaze

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters extinguished a five-alarm blaze that broke out in a two-family home in Roxbury on Tuesday.

Fire crews responding to a reported structure fire at 27 Perrin St. about 9 a.m. found heavy fire on the second floor had extended to the attic.

One of the nine displaced residents suffered burn injuries to his arm, Fire Commissioner Joseph Finn said. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fire, which led to an estimated $750,000 in damage, remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

Commissioner ⁦@ChiefJoeFinn⁩ briefing the media, 1 resident injured withs burns on his arm ⁦@BOSTON_EMS⁩. Damages approx 750,000. 9 displaced 3 children. ⁦@RedCrossMA⁩ ⁦@AlertBoston⁩ pic.twitter.com/zI1ycvdFAw — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 12, 2019

With the cold weather, conditions are getting icy all companies are using caution for slips and falls. pic.twitter.com/LHUytNouIh — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 12, 2019

1 hour later fire burning through the roof of 27-29 Perrin St . A collapse zone has been set up. pic.twitter.com/jA0wMCx0RG — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 12, 2019

Commissioner Finn now in charge a 5th Alarm has been ordered, all companies are working. pic.twitter.com/PqIQbJEm0o — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 12, 2019

This is a 2 family 2 1/2 story building address 27 and 29 Perrin St . Heavy smoke conditions making visibility tough . The 4 alarm was struck. pic.twitter.com/fhRuSeSMIK — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 12, 2019

Multiple hose lines attacking the fire, surrounding the building a defensive attack now in operation pic.twitter.com/XVNNkq8QaN — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 12, 2019

Heavy fire on the second floor and attic 3rd alarm ordered. All companies ordered out of the building pic.twitter.com/BzRHTsx3vn — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 12, 2019

Response at approx 9:00 for a building fire at 27 Perrin St Rox . Fire showing 2nd alarm ordered pic.twitter.com/hGREqNAWq5 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 12, 2019

