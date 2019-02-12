1 injured, 9 displaced after 5-alarm Roxbury blaze

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters extinguished a five-alarm blaze that broke out in a two-family home in Roxbury on Tuesday.
Fire crews responding to a reported structure fire at 27 Perrin St. about 9 a.m. found heavy fire on the second floor had extended to the attic.
One of the nine displaced residents suffered burn injuries to his arm, Fire Commissioner Joseph Finn said. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The cause of the fire, which led to an estimated $750,000 in damage, remains under investigation.
No additional information was immediately available.
