BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was injured after their boat overturned southeast of Osterville early Sunday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a call from the harbormaster’s office about an overturned boat near Colliers Ledge around 8:35 a.m. learned that a fisherman at the fish weir rescued the single occupant of the boat, fire officials said.

The individual was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Officials say the boat overturned around 5 a.m.

The boat was towed from the water.

The incident remains under investigation by environmental police.

