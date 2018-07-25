1 injured after car crashes into building in Wellesley

WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was injured Wednesday morning when a car crashed into a building in Wellesley, police said.
Officers responding to Worcester Street for a report of a crash found a red sedan that had struck a brick wall.
The driver suffered minor injuries, according to police. No one inside the building was hurt.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)