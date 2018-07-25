1 injured after car crashes into building in Wellesley

WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was injured Wednesday morning when a car crashed into a building in Wellesley, police said.

Officers responding to Worcester Street for a report of a crash found a red sedan that had struck a brick wall.

The driver suffered minor injuries, according to police. No one inside the building was hurt.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

