WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was injured Saturday morning when a car crashed into a building in Westford, police said.

Officers responding to 66 Boston Rd around 1 a.m. for a report of a crash found a car inside an unoccupied building.

The driver was injured and transported to an area hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

