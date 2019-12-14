1 injured after car crashes into North Reading driving school

NORTH READING, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a driving school in North Reading Saturday, officials said.

The car hit the window of the Massachusetts Driver Retraining Center on Main Street while people were in the building, according to fire officials.

One student was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.

The car’s driver and passenger were not injured. The driver is not a student at the school, officials said.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)