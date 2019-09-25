1 injured after motorcycle, car collide in Natick

One person was taken to a hospital Wednesday morning after a motorcycle and car collided in Natick.
Emergency crews responding to the scene on Washington Street found a black SUV with front end damage and a red motorcycle overturned, according to a post on the Fire Department’s Facebook page.
One person was airlifted to a Level 1 Trauma center for treatment of serious injuries.
No other injuries were reported.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
