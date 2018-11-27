1 injured after SUV crashes into cemetery in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was injured when a vehicle crashed into a cemetery in Mattapan on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to Walk Hill Street at Harvard Street for a report of motor vehicle crash found a smashed up SUV resting near a tree and toppled gravestones, according to the Boston Police Department.

Video from Sky7 HD showed a chainlink fence with a hole in it and a damaged utility box.

The driver was taken to a local hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

A witnesses says he was walking out of his home when he heard a load crash. he and others came running across the street to check on the driver.

“I saw the guy had hit the pole and his car was still running,” said Hubert Saint Paul. “I rushed to get over there. A lot of people rushed to get there. When I got over there, he (was shaking) and then he passed out.”

The scene has since been roped off with crime tape.

An investigation is ongoing.

