1 injured after SUV crashes into Mattapan cemetery

BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was injured when an SUV crashed into a cemetery in Mattapan on Tuesday, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Walk Hill and Harvard streets found a smashed up SUV near a tree and several toppled gravestones, according to Boston police.

Video from Sky7-HD showed a chainlink fence with a hole in it and a damaged utility box.

The driver was taken to a local hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

An eye-witness said he was walking out of his home when he heard a loud crash, prompting him and his neighbors to rush across the street to check on the driver.

“I saw the guy had hit the pole and his car was still running,” said Hubert Saint Paul. “I rushed to get over there. A lot of people rushed to get there. When I got over there, he (was shaking) and then he passed out.”

The scene has since been roped off with crime tape.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

