WESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was injured after a tree crashed down on a farm in Westport on Thursday.

The man was sitting on a tractor and working on the trees when one crashed down on him. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say the incident was an extremely close call.

