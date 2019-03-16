1 injured after tree falls, crushes car in Derry, NH

DERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - One person was hospitalized Saturday when a tree toppled onto a car in Derry, New Hampshire.

Officers responding to a report of a tree on a vehicle on Island Pond Road around 10:30 a.m. determined that a man had been driving down the street when a large tree collapsed onto his car.

Fire crews were able to extricate the man from the vehicle.

He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)