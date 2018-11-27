1 injured after vehicle crashes into cemetery in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was injured when a vehicle crashed into a cemetery in Mattapan on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to Walk Hill Street at Harvard Street for a report of motor vehicle crash found one person who had been struck, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim was taken to an area hospital. Their condition was not immediately known.

Video from Sky7 HD showed a toppled fence, a damaged traffic control box, and at least one damaged gravestone.

The scene has been roped off with crime scene tape.

An investigation is ongoing.

