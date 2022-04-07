BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire that tore through a Mattapan triple-decker Thursday afternoon.
Crews were called to the scene at 1333 Blue Hill Ave. where they found heavy smoke and flames pouring out of the windows, according to the Boston Fire Dept.
Firefighters say the building was occupied at the time and one resident was suffering from the effects of smoke inhalation.
Wind was a major challenge for firefighters working to contain the blaze as were hoarding conditions found on the third floor.
