1 injured in 2-vehicle crash on Route 3 in Billerica

BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was injured in a rollover crash involving two vehicles on Route 3 in Billerica on Monday morning, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of a two-vehicle crash on the southbound side of the highway near Exit 27 around 11:30 a.m. found a dinged up Mercedes Benz and a Ford Ranger that was flipped on its side, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The pickup truck driver, who was identified as a man from Groton, suffered minor injuries in the crash. He was taken to Lahey Clinic.

The driver of the Mercedes Benz was not injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

