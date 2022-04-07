BOSTON (WHDH) – Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire that tore through a Mattapan triple-decker Thursday afternoon displacing more than 40 residents.

Crews were called to the scene at 1333 Blue Hill Ave. around 1:30 p.m. where they found heavy smoke and flames pouring out of the windows, according to the Boston Fire Dept.

Firefighters say the building was occupied at the time and one resident was suffering from the effects of smoke inhalation.

Wind was a major challenge for firefighters working to contain the blaze as were hoarding conditions found on the third floor.

“I know there was a couch behind the door that they were trying to push so that caused a little bit of a delay. You know, typical room, just a lot of junk,” said Deputy Fire Chief Michael Hocking.

Smoke detectors alerted residents to the danger but Clemente Sanon was asleep when the fire broke out and didn’t hear the alarms. He was eventually roused when how mom called from the other room.

“By the time she called me I heard the alarm sound, I got up put my pants on and got out,” said Sanon.

Some emergency crews were late getting to the scene due to an ongoing incident in Downtown Boston where two window washers were left dangling 40 stories up.

Companies did a great job by attacking the fire aggressively inside and out , helping to keep the fire contained to the 3rd floor. You can see the roof collapsed due to the volume of fire. pic.twitter.com/JycswA3Y1I — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 7, 2022

