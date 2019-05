AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was injured in a rollover crash in Auburn Sunday night.

The crash, which occurred on South Street around 7 p.m. flipped a white sedan on its side, according to a post on Auburn Police Department’s Twitter page.

It is not clear what caused the crash.

Single car crash. One person injured. South Street at Knowles closed temporarily pic.twitter.com/Fj6dGs2MKl — Auburn Police (@AuburnMAPolice) May 12, 2019

