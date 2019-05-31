1 injured in crash on I-495 in Amesbury

AMESBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was injured in a crash on Interstate 495 in Amesbury on Friday morning, officials said.

Troopers responding to the northbound side of the highway near Exit 55 found a mangled vehicle in the grassy median, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Police say one person was transported from the scene with non-life-threatening injuries.

The left travel lane has been temporarily closed.

No additional information was immediately available.

#MAtraffic Crash, with non-life threatening injuries reported, I-495 NB at x.55 in #Amesbury. Left lane is closed. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 31, 2019

