1 injured in crash on I-495 in Amesbury

AMESBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was injured in a crash on Interstate 495 in Amesbury on Friday morning, officials said.
Troopers responding to the northbound side of the highway near Exit 55 found a mangled vehicle in the grassy median, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Police say one person was transported from the scene with non-life-threatening injuries.
The left travel lane has been temporarily closed.
No additional information was immediately available.
