DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after one person was injured in a crash on Providence Highway in Dedham early Saturday morning, police said.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Providence Highway southbound found a vehicle with heavy front-end damage.

One person was taken to an area hospital for what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to Dedham police.

No additional information was immediately available.

