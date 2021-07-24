DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after one person was injured in a crash on Providence Highway in Dedham early Saturday morning, police said.
Officers responding to a reported crash on Providence Highway southbound found a vehicle with heavy front-end damage.
One person was taken to an area hospital for what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to Dedham police.
No additional information was immediately available.
