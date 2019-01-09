1 injured in daylight shooting in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after one person was injured Wednesday in a daylight shooting in Roxbury.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Brinton Street before 3 p.m. found one person suffering from gunshot injuries, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was taken to an area hospital. There was no immediate word in their condition.

A shooting in the area of Crawford Street on Tuesday left a man in his 20s dead.

No additional information was available.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News for updates online and on-air.

