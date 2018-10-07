1 injured in Mattapan shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting in Mattapan that left one person seriously injured.

Officers responding to a report of two people shot on Mildred Ave. around 2:30 a.m. found one person suffering from multiple gun shot wounds.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released the victim’s name.

