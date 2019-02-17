1 injured in Mattapan stabbing

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a stabbing left one man seriously injured in Mattapan on Sunday.

Police responding to River Street say the man was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This investigation is ongoing.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)