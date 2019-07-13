1 injured in Portsmouth, NH crash

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a motor vehicle crash that left one person seriously injured and shut a major road in Portsmouth, NH.

Officers responding to reports of a motor vehicle collision in the area of Sagamore Avenue and Little Harbor Road found a one of the operators involved suffering serious bodily injury, police said.

The person was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital. No further information was available.

Sagamore Avenue is temporarily closed while police investigate.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)