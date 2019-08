WESTBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was injured in a rollover crash in Westborough on Saturday, fire officials said.

A van rolled over on the ramp from Route 9 to Interstate 495, fire officials said.

One person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Rescue 1 and Medic 2 worked this rollover crash on the ramps from Route 9 to Interstate 495 this afternoon. One occupant was transported with non-life threatening injuries by Southborough Fire. pic.twitter.com/la0YOMqTRW — Westboro Fire Dept (@WestboroughFire) August 3, 2019

