1 injured, multiple homes destroyed in massive 5-alarm blaze in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Fast-moving flames tore through multiple homes in a Lawrence neighborhood, leaving one woman hospitalized on Easter.

Firefighters responding to reported fire on Saratoga Street worked to put out the five-alarm blaze as the wind-fueled fire spread to four homes.

“Literally, within minutes, it looked like a forest fire,” one resident recalled.

Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty said that it could have been much worse.

“Even though we lost four buildings, it’s an extremely tight neighborhood, so we easily could’ve lose 20 buildings,” he said. “We’ve had bad fires in this neighborhood before. Our water was a little tough. Had this been at 3 in the morning, this could’ve been much different because it was such a fast-moving, multi-family dwellings. Could’ve been a lot worse.”

One woman was taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries but everyone else made it out safely, officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)