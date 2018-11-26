1 injured when barge overturns in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was injured when a barge overturned in the water off New Bedford on Monday, Coast Guard officials said.

Video from SKY7 HD showed the massive barge floating bottom up in the harbor.

There was no immediate word on the extent of the victim’s injuries.

Boaters are being asked to avoid the area until further notice.

No additional details were available.

