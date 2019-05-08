1 injured when bricks fall from Boston building

BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was rushed to the hospital after getting struck by falling bricks Wednesday night in Boston.

Crews responded to the area of 883 Harrison Ave. after reports of someone getting hit by falling debris.

The person who was struck by the bricks was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Inspectional Services has been called to the scene.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)