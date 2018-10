BRAINTREE, MA (WHDH) - One person was injured when a car hit a utility pole and then two parked cars Tuesday night in Braintree.

Crews responded to the area of Peach Street near Kimball Road about 9 p.m.

One person was transported to a local hospital with uknown injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

E2 responded to this MVC car vs pole vs 2 other vehicles, there was 1 reported injury and transport by @BrewsterEMS pic.twitter.com/nDoXCuRwt8 — BraintreefirePIO (@BraintreeMAFD) October 3, 2018

Another photo from Kimball and Peach MVC. pic.twitter.com/xZmhdalJJq — BraintreefirePIO (@BraintreeMAFD) October 3, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)