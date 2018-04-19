1 injured when SUV lands on top of car in Brockton

BROCKTON (WHDH) - One person was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after an SUV landed on top of a car in Brockton.

Emergency crews responded around 10:30 a.m. for a report of crash in the area of Main Street and Perkins Avenue and found a black GMC Yukon on top of a black BMW sedan, the Brockton Enterprise reports.

The two vehicles were involved in a crash with a third car and ended up in the Gas Depot parking lot. Officers found the front wheels of the SUV on the hood of the sedan.

The third vehicle, which sustained heavy front-end damage, was left in the middle of the road.

A gas pump at the station was also damaged, according to the newspaper.

The injured individual was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital. The extent of their injuries was not clear.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)