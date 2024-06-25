MASHPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old boy died and six other juveniles were hurt in a serious crash in Mashpee Tuesday morning, police said.

At around 2:06 a.m., officers responded to a report of a car crashing into a tree on Carlton Drive just south of Swain Circle, according to the Mashpee Police Department.

Investigators determined that a Toyota Rav 4 was traveling northbound when the driver lost control of the car, leaving the roadway and striking a tree, police said. Seven passengers between the ages of 15 and 17 were in the car, according to police.

Six were taken to area hospitals, and two of them appeared to have life-threatening injuries, police said. A 17-year-old boy from Mashpee, who was transported from the scene, later died from his injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

