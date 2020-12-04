1 killed, 1 hurt in Providence shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — One person was killed and another was injured in a double shooting in Providence early Friday, police said.

The men were shot while sitting in a car in the Olneyville section of the city, Maj. Thomas Verdi said.

Both men were taken to the hospital where one was pronounced dead and the other was taken into surgery in serious condition, police said.

Their names were not made public.

No arrests were announced and no additional information was released.

It was the second fatal shooting in Providence this week. A 33-year-old man was shot and killed at a city apartment complex on Monday morning. A 50-year-old woman was also injured by a stray bullet.

