ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was killed and another was hurt after falling from a tree in Rockland while trimming it.

Investigators were focused on a boom lift that was fully extended Monday. Officials say the two fell more than 40 feet to the ground.

“We were called in for reports of two individuals that had fallen to the ground out of a lift,” David Cowings said, Rockland fire captain. “They were cutting trees and somehow fell out of the lift.”

Both were rushed to South Shore Hospital, where one was pronounced dead.

Officials said they’re using surveillance video to investigate what happened, but initial reports say it appears the two weren’t wearing safety harnesses.

When asked if this type of call is common for his department, Cowings said it’s rare, but any fall from that height is dangerous.

“Pretty rare,” Cowings said. “But, it does happen from time to time. It’s dangerous… Working up at that height. You have to take the proper safety precautions.”

The incident is still under investigation.

