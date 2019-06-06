1 killed, 1 in custody after violent head-on crash in Auburn

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was killed, another was injured, and a third was taken into police custody after a violent head-on crash in Auburn on Thursday, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a reported three-vehicle crash in the area of 475 Washington St. about 1:45 p.m. determined that a Ford Explorer crossed the double-yellow line and struck an oncoming Toyota Tacoma and Jeep Grand Cherokee, according to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.

A man who was a passenger in the Jeep was taken to UMass-Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the Jeep was also taken to the hospital.

The driver of the Explorer, who had several outstanding warrants, was also transported to the hospital, where he was taken into police custody.

The incident remains under investigation.

Route 20 closed at Millbury Street and at School Street in both directions due to motor vehicle crash involving at least 2 vehicles. Serious injuries involved. ⁦@CEMLEC_News⁩ Crash Reconstruction and ⁦@MassStatePolice⁩ investigating/assisting pic.twitter.com/8rbRvseufr — Auburn Police (@AuburnMAPolice) June 6, 2019

@auburnmassfire @AuburnMAPolice responding to the area of Rt. 20 in front of Motor Sports International for a reported MVA with injuries. Multiple Ambulances have been requested. — Auburn Fire Rescue (@auburnmassfire) June 6, 2019

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)