1 killed, 1 injured by stray bullet at Rhode Island apartment complex

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A 33-year-old man was killed and a 50-year-old woman was injured by a stray bullet in a shooting early Monday morning at a Providence apartment complex.

Officers responding to reports of gunfire at the Roger Williams Green complex just after 3 a.m. found an unresponsive man in the courtyard, Detective Capt. Tim O’Hara said. The victim, Carl Bryant, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bryant is believed to live in Providence, however he also has addresses in Brockton, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania, police said.

Julie Boyd was struck in the arm by a stray bullet that came through her window while she was sleeping, police said.

She was taken to Rhode Island Hospital.

No arrests were announced. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police.

