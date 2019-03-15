1 killed, 1 injured in Alton, NH shooting; 11-year-old suspect in custody

ALTON, N.H. (WHDH) - State and local officials confirmed Friday that a woman was killed and a man is in critical condition after a shooting in Alton, New Hampshire, and an 11-year-old juvenile is in custody.

In a news conference Friday night, officials said that 11-year-old boy was charged with murder and attempted murder.

Law enforcement officials responded to the incident at a home in Alton, New Hampshire, on Friday and found two shooting victims.

A 50-year-old woman, who has not been identified, was killed in the shooting. A 48-year-old man was rushed to the hospital and is said to be in critical condition.

Officials say they found the suspect 2 hours later.

An investigation is underway and is said to be in its “early stages,” according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office.

The scene had local residents concerned.

“What I heard here was sirens just whistling by,” said resident Don Fields. “They don’t use their sirens in this town unless it’s a fire or something like that, and they just kept flooding down the road.”

Those crews were rushing to a farmhouse on Valley Road in Alton.

“I saw all the ambulances and police and thought it was an accident and realized shortly thereafter when police were going by that it was much more serious,” said resident Tracy Long.

Neighbors said police went door to door during the response, telling people to stay inside.

Officials say there is no danger to the community at this time. But residents are expressing concern and want answers about what brought so much attention to their tiny community.

“A very sleepy town, just a small community,” Long said. “Your average everyday small community. This isn’t something we expect.”

