BOSTON (WHDH) - One man was killed and a woman was injured in a daytime shooting in Mattapan Friday, according to the Boston Police Department.

At around 12:23 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Gladeside Avenue and Donwood Terrace for a report of a person shot, police said in a statement. There, police found a man and a woman in a car, both suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. The woman was also taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation.

“Preliminary reports indicate that this is not a random attack,” said Boston Police Superintendent Felipe Colon. “But as always, we’re asking the public for their help.”

Neighbor David Fraser said he was in front of his house, about to mow the grass, when he heard what he thought were firecrackers. They turned out to be gunshots.

“How safe are we in this community? That’s the question I pose to myself and those in authority. How safe are we?” Fraser asked.

The police investigation comes on the heels of three other shootings in the Boston area overnight.

Investigators said a man was shot and killed just before 2 a.m. on Shawmut Avenue in Roxbury. Hours later, another shooting was reported at a Dorchester gas station. Three more people were shot in Jamaica Plain.

“This has been an active 24 hours and we will continue to monitor those areas,” Colon said.

Police have not named a suspect or a person of interest in the Mattapan shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Boston Police Department Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470. They can also anonymously contact the CrimeStoppersTip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

Those in need of emotional support following the shooting can contact the Boston Neighborhood Trauma Team at 617-431-0125.

“We are not as safe as we think we are. We hear it every day on the news, but when it’s so close to the home it hurts,” Fraser said.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)