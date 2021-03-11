1 killed, 1 injured in violent crash that split car in half, knocked out power in East Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was killed and a woman was injured in violent crash that split a car in half, shut down part of Route 1A, and knocked out power to thousands of residents in East Boston on Wednesday night.

Officers responding to a report of a crash on the southbound side of McClellan Highway found a mangled car wrapped around a utility pole, according to police.

The man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Video from the scene showed the vehicle split in two and a utility pole that was leaning over.

The highway remains closed as utility crews work to make repairs in the area.

The crash initially knocked power out to more than 2,000 customers. Power has since been restored to some.

Investigators noted that speed was a factor in this crash.

Those who live in the area say motorists often “fly” down that stretch of road.

The crash remains under investigation.

