1 killed, 1 injured in violent East Boston crash

EAST BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police, fire and emergency crews responded to a violent single-vehicle crash in East Boston early Sunday morning that left one person dead and sent another person to the hospital.

Crews responding to the scene on Bennington Street found one vehicle overturned and rushed to get to the people inside. Other damaged vehicles could be seen nearby.

The crash happened not far from the Orient Heights MBTA station.

Investigators spent hours at the scene trying to reconstruct the crash to determine what happened.

Bennington Street was shut down for several hours during the investigation.

Police have not yet identified the victim or the condition of the other injured person.

