1 killed, 1 injured in violent Norton crash

NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a violent crash in Norton that killed one person and left another injured Saturday night.

State Police responding to a reported motor vehicle accident around 10 p.m. on 495 northbound say the car went off the road and hit a tree.

Officers say there were two people trapped in the car that had to be pulled out.

One was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was rushed to the hospital.

There is no word on their condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

Troopers investigating fatal crash, 495 NB, Norton. Vehicle off road and struck trees, 2 occupants trapped and extricated by firefighters. One victim confirmed deceased. Other victim transported by medical helicopter. More info will be released later today. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 21, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)