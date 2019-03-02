1 killed, 1 injured in violent Westborough crash

WESTBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a violent crash in Westborough that killed one person and left another injured Saturday morning.

Officers responding to a reported motor vehicle accident in the area of 18 Nourse St. about 9:53 a.m. found a two-vehicle crash with one of the drivers trapped, according to Westborough police.

One of the drivers, Tracey Lowney, of Saugus, was transported to Umass Memorial Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Her vehicle sustained front-end damage.

The other driver, whose name has not been released, was extricated from his vehicle using hydraulic tools.

He was taken to Umass Memorial Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

