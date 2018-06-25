1 killed, 1 injured in West Boylston shooting

WEST BOYLSTON, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say one person has died and a second is hospitalized in a Massachusetts shooting.

West Boylston police say they responded to the scene of a shooting in an industrial park Monday afternoon.

Police identified the victims as a man and a woman shot in the head, but did not specify which is deceased. The Worcester District Attorney’s office and local police are investigating. No further information is available at this time.

West Boylston is around 9 miles north of Worcester.

