1 killed, 1 seriously injured in single-vehicle crash on Route 495 in Chelmsford

CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash on Route 495 that killed one man and left one woman seriously injured early Sunday morning.

Troopers responding to reports of a single-vehicle crash on route Route 495 southbound between Exits 33 and 32 in Chelmsford found a car off the roadway.

The driver, a 22-year-old Lawrance man, was pronounced dead on scene. The female passenger received aid from troopers on scene and was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious injuries. She is in stable condition.

A preliminary investigation indicates the 2012 Chevrolet Captiva drifted off the roadway and crashed. No other vehicles were involved.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Troop A of the Massachusetts State Police with the assistance of the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Office of the Medical Examiner, MassDOT, and Chelmsford Fire and EMS.

The right two travel lanes were closed while the scene was under investigation.

All lanes reopened at around 4:30 a.m.

No additional information has been released.

