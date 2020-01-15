1 killed, 11 seriously injured in Florida crash involving Holy Cross women’s rowing team

VERO BEACH, Fla. (WHDH) — At least one person was killed and 11 others were seriously injured in a violent two-vehicle crash involving a van carrying members of the Holy Cross women’s rowing team in Vero Beach, Florida, on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The van collided head-on with a red pickup truck near the Barber Bridge around 7:30 a.m., according to an Indian River Fire County Rescue spokesperson.

A preliminary investigation suggests the two vehicles were traveling in opposite directions when they collision occurred.

A “college-aged” female was reportedly killed, while 11 others were hospitalized with serious injuries.

Of those injured in the van, six suffered “trauma-level” injuries. Two van occupants and the pickup truck driver were taken to the hospital by helicopter.

“This morning, members of the Holy Cross women’s rowing team were involved in a serious crash while traveling in Florida,” the Worcester-based college said in a statement on its website.

Holy Cross says it is in contact with authorities in Florida and in the process of gathering more information.

The families of the students and coaches involved in the crash have been notified, the college said.

“We ask that you keep all those involved and their families in your prayers at this time,” the statement added.

The Office of College Chaplains and the Counseling Center will be open Wednesday for those in need of support.

