1 killed, 2 badly hurt in Maine crash during snow storm

KINGFIELD, Maine (AP) — Police say a car crash involving a tractor-trailer in Maine killed a man and left two others severely injured.

The crash happened on Tuesday afternoon in Kingfield in Franklin County. Police say the crash killed 28-year-old Seth Gordon, of Farmington. Witnesses say a vehicle driven by 76-year-old Leroy Gordon lost traction and skidded into the path of a tractor-trailer driven by 25-year-old Cedrick Allaire of Westbury, Quebec.

Road conditions at the time were bad due to a snowstorm. Police say Leroy Gordon and another passenger, 18-year-old Scott Kidder, of Farmington, were taken to a hospital and were in critical condition. Allaire wasn’t injured.

The Kennebec Journal reports the crash remains under investigation.