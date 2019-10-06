1 killed, 2 hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after crash in Winthrop

WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and two with life-threatening injuries in Winthrop Sunday, officials said

Troopers responding to reports of a crash on Winthrop Shore Drive and Neptune Avenue at 3 p.m. found a coupe convertible had crashed into an unoccupied parked pickup truck, police said.

The convertible’s driver was pronounced dead of injuries from the crash and the two passengers were taken to Mass General Hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The crash is still under investigation. No other information was immediately available.