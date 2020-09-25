1 killed, 2 hurt in crash in Chester, Maine

CHESTER, Maine (AP) — A New York man was killed and two New Jersey men were hurt when a vehicle pulled in front of a tractor-trailer, police said.

Christian Dow, 51, of Middletown, New York, drove through an intersection and in front of a Freightliner truck, state police said. The truck tried to avoid a collision but hit Dow’s vehicle and rolled onto its side, troopers said.

Dow was pronounced dead at the scene, and a truck passenger was flown by LifeFlight helicopter to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center. The truck driver was treated at Penobscot Valley Hospital.

The deadly collision happened around 8 p.m. Thursday. State police are investigating the crash, a spokesperson said.

